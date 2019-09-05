ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $206.67 Average PT from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ABN Amro assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.09. 978,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average of $202.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $238.02. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASML will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in ASML by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

