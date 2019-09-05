Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stake Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 46.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total transaction of $2,338,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $41,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,053 shares of company stock valued at $48,177,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.38. The company had a trading volume of 728,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

