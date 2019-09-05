Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.46

Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 6956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $134,935.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Weiner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $93,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,301,571 shares of company stock worth $37,736,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

