Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.22). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

