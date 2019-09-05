Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $116.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

NYSE ARCH traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 215,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,844. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 40.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

