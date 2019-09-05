Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Antero Resources worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 3,191.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 16,094,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $99,301,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,040.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,449,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,110. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

