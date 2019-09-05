Analyzing Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Commercial National Financial (NASDAQ:CEFC)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Republic First Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

59.1% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $112.40 million 2.13 $8.63 million N/A N/A Commercial National Financial $21.24 million 1.95 $4.50 million N/A N/A

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Republic First Bancorp and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 4.31% 2.16% 0.19% Commercial National Financial 20.38% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Republic First Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. It has branches; and 25 proprietary ATMs located in its store network. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.