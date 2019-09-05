Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $90.00

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AMWD. Sidoti decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $85.34. 4,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,879. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at $289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,205.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 550,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

