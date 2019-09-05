Analysts Set $21.00 Target Price for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBMT shares. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Shavon Cape bought 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,567.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,608.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $104.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

