Analysts Expect Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to Post ($0.02) EPS

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 184 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPCO. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on Tribune Publishing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 30.8% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 116,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 52,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.33 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tribune Publishing (TPCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.