Analysts Expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Smith bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1,395.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBPH stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 24,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,283. The company has a market cap of $60.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $15.00.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

