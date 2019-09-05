Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($3.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09).

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.98. 228,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $69.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 89,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $98,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,611,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $262,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.