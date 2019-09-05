Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($3.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09).

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.98. 228,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $69.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 89,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $98,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,611,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $262,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

