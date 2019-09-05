Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.23. Pan American Silver posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 509,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.08. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $33,586,000. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Pan American Silver by 259.2% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 138,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 845,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 79,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

