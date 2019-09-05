Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.88. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 619,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81.

In related news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $124,747.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,618.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $290,007.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,865,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,909,000 after purchasing an additional 391,485 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,527,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,586 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,343,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,664,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,285,000 after purchasing an additional 238,078 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

