Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 1,463 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $160,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $112.77 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 820,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

