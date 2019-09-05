American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSWA. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

American Software stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,915. The company has a market cap of $470.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. American Software has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

In other news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $86,447.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,229.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $447,375 in the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Software by 2,671.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

