AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

AMC Entertainment has a payout ratio of 615.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AMC Entertainment to earn ($0.11) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -727.3%.

NYSE AMC opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.86. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

