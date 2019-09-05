Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $135,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded up $40.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,840.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,988. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,840.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,828.58. The company has a market capitalization of $885.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total value of $4,480,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.