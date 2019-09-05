Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

NCV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 264,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.16.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

