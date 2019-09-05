Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 3,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

