Allianz (FRA:ALV) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC set a €234.00 ($272.09) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €221.65 ($257.73).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €201.00 ($233.72) on Monday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €204.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €204.93.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

