AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Shares of APTL remained flat at $$62.00 during midday trading on Thursday. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

