AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Shares of APTL remained flat at $$62.00 during midday trading on Thursday. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.
About AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH
