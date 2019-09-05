Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von Purchases 28,466 Shares

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 28,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,495.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,352 shares in the company, valued at $49,213.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALRN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 180,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 649.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,040,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

