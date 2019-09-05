Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von Purchases 28,466 Shares

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 28,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,495.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,352 shares in the company, valued at $49,213.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ALRN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 180,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.
