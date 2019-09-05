Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $18.66, approximately 72,606 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 869,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $995.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. purchased 46,153 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,287.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 100,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $2,373,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 440,708 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,713. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

