Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 3,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,170. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

In other news, insider Michael A. Smart bought 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $66,885.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $68,423.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.