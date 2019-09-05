Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $918,900.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,818,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,381,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,720,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

