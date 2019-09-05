Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Svb Leerink lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS remained flat at $$0.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,136. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.40% and a negative net margin of 979.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $2,085,057.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,881,587.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,493,273 shares of company stock worth $5,535,307. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,057,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 872,408 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,028,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 162,458 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.