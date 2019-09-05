ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,277 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 100.0% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the second quarter worth $39,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 94.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

ABMD stock traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.25. 20,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.74. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $459.75. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.