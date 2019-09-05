AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,739. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.18.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $562.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 73.5% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

