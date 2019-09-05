63,168 Shares in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 595,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 48,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $396.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. Gulfport Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPOR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

