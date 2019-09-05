5,303 Shares in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.14.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,320,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 475 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $68,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,887 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 733,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,993. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

