470,076 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 470,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $83.10.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.