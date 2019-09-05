34,514 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $31,579.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 904,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,748. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

