2,978 Shares in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 14.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,175,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 280,081 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Welltower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Welltower by 18.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Welltower by 836.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 314,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2,853,300.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 342,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 342,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.09. 2,100,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.24. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.