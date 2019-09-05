$183.51 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report sales of $183.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.04 million and the lowest is $179.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $159.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $728.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.50 million to $735.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $854.65 million, with estimates ranging from $790.20 million to $961.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,678. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.33. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 123,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $2,421,764.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Zegart sold 7,305 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $142,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 791,932 shares of company stock worth $15,305,451. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

