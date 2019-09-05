12,923 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $52,364,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.7% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 724,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $11,422,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 119,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,355 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $82.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

