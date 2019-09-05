$1.29 EPS Expected for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $1,061,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,369.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $2,509,362. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 669,635 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth $55,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $51,503,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319,326 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,531. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

