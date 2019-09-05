-$0.54 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. Prothena posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,435.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $338.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.18. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.