$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. Hess Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hess Midstream Partners.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HESM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE HESM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 4,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $535.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 53,057.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.