$0.29 EPS Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $92,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $289,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 426,133 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 57,806 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

