-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank owned 0.37% of LightPath Technologies worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,348. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.03.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

