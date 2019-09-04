Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Coinhub and UEX. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $61.91 million and $6.69 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00205990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01246025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016620 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, UEX, Bitbns, DragonEX, Coinone, GOPAX, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Coinhub, Gate.io, DEx.top, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, WazirX, DDEX, Koinex, Upbit, Bithumb, Korbit, Radar Relay, OKEx, AirSwap, FCoin, Huobi, Tokenomy, Hotbit, BitMart and Binance.

