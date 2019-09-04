ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Crex24 and STEX. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $73,110.00 and $3.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004211 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001336 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Token Profile

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus . The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bleutrade and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.