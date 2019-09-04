Zacks: STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Given $6.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned STRATA Skin Sciences an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SSKN. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Shares of SSKN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 21,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,332. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.