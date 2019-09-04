Zacks: STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Given $6.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned STRATA Skin Sciences an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSKN. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 807,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSKN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 21,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,332. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

