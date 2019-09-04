Zacks: Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jiayin Group an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Jiayin Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFIN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,792. The company has a market capitalization of $628.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

