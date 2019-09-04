Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $149.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the quarter on a strong note with better-than-expected results. However, the year-over-year performance remained sluggish. The company witnessed strength in the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific region as well as in the S.E.T. and Dental businesses. Zimmer Biomet is executing well within its priority areas like quality remediation, supply recovery efforts and product launches. In terms of product launch, the strong rollout of ROSA, mymobility and Persona Partial and Cementless are clearly among major achievements. Zimmer Biomet has outperformed its sector in the past six months. However, sales in Americas remained sluggish. Escalating costs and expenses are denting the adjusted operating margin for the company. Adverse currency movements continue to be a concern. Declining dental sales at CER also disappoint.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $121.71 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.90.

NYSE ZBH opened at $139.39 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $140.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

