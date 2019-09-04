Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.10. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

In other Trustmark news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $653,712.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,904,000 after acquiring an additional 811,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 268,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 553,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 217,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after buying an additional 77,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.