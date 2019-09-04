Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Sell

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDMO. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avid Bioservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

CDMO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,137. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $379.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.80.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 72,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,975,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 655,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 73,260 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

