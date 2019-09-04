Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Sell

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. 228,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $880.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $81.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 7,226 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,838.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,596. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

