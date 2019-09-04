Zacks: Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Envision Solar International an industry rank of 32 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on EVSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Envision Solar International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group started coverage on Envision Solar International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EVSI stock remained flat at $$4.76 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,734. Envision Solar International has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVSI. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

